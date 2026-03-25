Tesla advances plan to build 100 GW of U.S. PV manufacturing capacity by 2028

Tesla is moving forward with its plan to deploy 100 GW of solar manufacturing on American soil before the end of 2028.
The ambition is outlined on job postings available on Tesla’s website. A listing for a staff manufacturing development engineer in solar manufacturing, to be based in Fremont, California, says the company is looking to fill the role in order to “select and develop new equipment and processes for energy products at massive scale.”
“This role is core to Tesla’s mission of accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy,” the listing adds.
The news follows reports that Tesla has been in talks with Chinese firms to purchase solar equipment.
According to a recent report from Reuters, Tesla is looking to buy $2.9 billion worth of equipment, including screen-printing production lines, from Chinese firms including Suzhou Maxwell Technologies, Shenzhen S.C New Energy Technology and Laplace Renewable Energy Technology.
Reuters’ sources revealed that Suzhou Maxwell Technologies has been seeking sign off from China’s commerce ministry, as the deal would require require export approval from Chinese regulators. They added that the Chinese firms were told to deliver equipment before this autumn, with Texas cited as an end destination.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk first announced his company was working to build 100 GW of solar power in the U.S. during an interview at the World Economic Forum earlier this year, adding that the target will “probably take us three years or something.” During the same interview, Musk said space-based solar could power AI more efficiently than on Earth.
In January, Tesla introduced its own U.S.-manufactured solar panels to the market for the first time, with the launch of its Tesla Solar Panel assembled at its Gigafactory in New York. At the time, company representatives told pv magazine USA the factory is scaling up to an initial capacity of over 300 MW per year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.