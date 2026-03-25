Tesla advances plan to build 100 GW of U.S. PV manufacturing capacity by 2028

From pv magazine Global

Tesla is moving forward with its plan to deploy 100 GW of solar manufacturing on American soil before the end of 2028.

The ambition is outlined on job postings available on Tesla’s website. A listing for a staff manufacturing development engineer in solar manufacturing, to be based in Fremont, California, says the company is looking to fill the role in order to “select and develop new equipment and processes for energy products at massive scale.”

“This role is core to Tesla’s mission of accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy,” the listing adds.

The news follows reports that Tesla has been in talks with Chinese firms to purchase solar equipment.

According to a recent report from Reuters, Tesla is looking to buy $2.9 billion worth of equipment, including screen-printing production lines, from Chinese firms including Suzhou Maxwell Technologies, Shenzhen S.C New Energy Technology and Laplace Renewable Energy ​Technology.

Reuters’ sources revealed that Suzhou Maxwell Technologies has been seeking sign off from China’s commerce ministry, as the deal would require require export approval from ⁠Chinese regulators. They added that the Chinese firms were told to deliver equipment before this autumn, with Texas cited as an end destination.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk first announced his company was working to build 100 GW of solar power in the U.S. during an interview at the World Economic Forum earlier this year, adding that the target will “probably take us three years or something.” During the same interview, Musk said space-based solar could power AI more efficiently than on Earth.

In January, Tesla introduced its own U.S.-manufactured solar panels to the market for the first time, with the launch of its Tesla Solar Panel assembled at its Gigafactory in New York. At the time, company representatives told pv magazine USA the factory is scaling up to an initial capacity of over 300 MW per year.