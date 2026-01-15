Maryland lawmakers introduce bill to deploy 4 GW of solar

Maryland Delegate Lorig Charkoudian and Senator Benjamin Brooks introduced the Affordable Solar Act on the opening day of the 2026 legislative session. The legislation establishes a target to connect 4,000 MW of solar capacity to the Maryland grid by 2035.
The goal aims to address stagnation in state solar deployment while attempting to mitigate impacts from the anticipated expiration of federal tax credits in July.
The bill creates a procurement process for utility-scale projects. This mechanism allows the state to solicit bids for solar generation using funds already collected through the renewable energy portfolio standard.
Proponents said this structure avoids the creation of taxes or fees. The procurement model draws from frameworks used in New Jersey to secure capacity through competition.
The act includes provisions to update the Solar Renewable Energy Credit program. It aims to increase participation for renters and households through the legalization of portable solar equipment. These systems allow residents to install small-scale generation on balconies or patios.
The bill mandates that implementation results in no increases to utility bills for residents.
Maryland currently faces gaps between its renewable energy mandates and actual generation. The Chesapeake Climate Action Network said increasing local production provides a hedge against price volatility in the energy market.
The legislation now moves to committees for hearings and fiscal analysis.
