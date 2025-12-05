Endurans Solar launches transparent backsheet for utility-scale bifacial modules

From pv magazine Global

U.S.-based solar materials manufacturer Endurans Solar has announced its new HP D15T transparent backsheet for utility-scale bifacial projects.

“Our unique US-manufactured backsheets provide domestic module manufacturers with enhanced supply chain stability and give developers the ability to increase their domestic content ratio, allowing for vital strategic advantage for projects targeting Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credit adders and US government procurement requirements,” said Endurans Solar CEO, Nate Coleman, in a statement.

The adhesive-free, fluorine-free backsheet, dubbed HP D15T, has completed IEC 62788-2-1:2023 certification as part of the full D15-series safety standard validation with independent testing laboratory TÜV Rheinland.

Potential customers are currently in the validation phase. “We expect first customers to have certified their module with D15T and place orders in 1Q2026,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

Suitable for systems up to 1500 V, the backsheet total thickness is 350 μm with a water vapor transmission rate (WVTR) at 38 C and 90% relative humidity of less than 1.3 g/m²/d. The moisture and hydrolysis resistance is reportedly at a glass-level of protection. The direct and diffuse transmission range at 300-2500 nm is less than 76% and less than 46%, respectively. It is also recyclable, according to the company.

Like Endurans’ earlier D15 backsheet for monofacial PV modules, the D15T is based on a coextruded high-performance polyolefin (HPO) backsheet technology, but the D15T is a transparent backsheet and made for bifacial PV modules.

It features new optical characteristics that eliminate the usual grid pattern or “mesh” often used for bifacial glass/glass or glass/backsheet PV modules. Translucent optics and a mesh-free design increase the yield of bifacial modules and offer module manufacturers easier lamination, as they no longer have to align the glass or backsheet with a grid with the cell strings, according to the company.

The HP D15T was designed as an alternative to standard rear glass. It gives manufacturers the option of using thicker front glass without the “weight penalty” incurred with a dual-glass module, according to the company.

Endurans Solar is a wholly owned subsidiary of Worthen Industries, with production facilities across Asia, Europe, in addition to the United States.