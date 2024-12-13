U.S. adds 3.8 GW of storage in Q3, residential battery storage hits all-time high

In the third quarter of 2024, the U.S. installed 3.8 GW of storage across all segments, 80% increase from Q3 2023.

BESS deployment is on the rise in Canada.

Image: Bureau of Land Management California via Flickr

From ESS News

The United States’ residential energy storage market set an all-time quarterly growth record, with 346 MW of residential storage installed in the third quarter of 2024. This is a 63% increase over the previous quarter.

The growth was led by California, Arizona, and North Carolina. They installed 56%, 73%, and 100% more residential storage in quarter three than in quarter two respectively – despite residential battery supply shortages.

These figures come from the latest edition of the US Energy Storage Monitor. The report was released by Wood Mackenzie and the American Clean Power Association (ACP).

The United States’ grid-scale energy storage market has also set a new growth record, with 3.4 GW and 9.1 GWh of capacity deployed in the third quarter of 2024. These figures represent an 84% and 58% increase compared to last year’s statistics.

Image: Wood Mackenzie

