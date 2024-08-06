Harris names clean energy advocate Governor Tim Walz as VP pick

Kamala Harris announced Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota, as her running mate in the 2024 presidential election–a choice that’s considered by experts as the winning ticket on climate.

Under Waltz’ leadership, Minnesota jumped ahead of the clean energy curve when he signed into law a climate bill that aims for 100% clean energy by 2040.

The Minnesota climate bill establishes a standard for utilities to supply Minnesota customers with electricity generated or procured from clean energy resources. He has also supported many other clean energy initiatives, signing over 40 into law in 2023 alone, including expanding Minnesota’s electric vehicle infrastructure, providing a tax credit for electric vehicle purchases and supporting clean energy job growth.

Environmental groups including NRDC Action Fund and Sierra Club have spoken up in support of Walz’ nomination. Manish Bapna, president and CEO of the NRDC Action Fund, a national environmental advocacy and political organization, voiced his support:

“Tim Walz has made Minnesota a national climate leader. Under his leadership, the North Star State committed to 100 percent clean energy by 2040 and became the first Midwestern state to adopt California’s tailpipe emissions standards,” said Bapna. “He brings sound judgment and a solid commitment to protecting the environment and public health in a way that advances equity.”

Sierra Club executive director Ben Jealous welcomed Governor Waltz to the ticket.

“Like Vice President Harris, Governor Walz knows that climate change is the existential threat of our time,” said Jealous. “The Harris-Walz ticket is one that understands the fight before us, isn’t afraid to tackle climate change head-on, and will continue to build upon the legacy of the Biden-Harris administration moving forward.”

Walz has served as Governor of Minnesota since 2019 and is a former seven-term Congressman. He is also a retired command sergeant major in the Army National Guard and former public high school teacher who taught for a year in China.