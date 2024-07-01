Tunisian solar module maker Ifrisol targeting U.S. manufacturing

From pv magazine France

Ifrisol, a Tunisian solar module manufacturer, plans to commence sales in the United States by the end of 2024.

Laura Ramoul, Ifrisol’s marketing manager, told pv magazine France that the company has secured UL certification from Underwriters Laboratories for its products in the US and Canadian markets, ensuring they meet safety and quality standards.

To meet American supply chain requirements, the subsidiary of Zrouga Holding has adjusted its sourcing of PV cells, now including cells from unspecified Asian countries “outside China.” These are assembled into tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) modules at Ifrisol’s 750 MW factory in the Kairouan industrial zone.

“We are increasing the plant’s capacity, which will soon rise to 1 GW per year,” said Ramoul.

The solar panels will be distributed in the United States through networks and directly to engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors, ensuring prices comparable to North American products.

Ifrisol is continuing its expansion in Europe, with a presence in Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, and the Scandinavian countries. In France, the company focuses on residential projects under 200 kW.

“We are studying market demand for PERC or TOPCon technology,” said Ramoul.

Ifrisol also plans to construct a warehouse in Senegal by early 2025 to serve the local market and neighboring countries. At the recent Intersolar Europe exhibition in Munich, Germany, Ifrisol unveiled a number of new products, including a TOPCon module in 430 W, 530 Wc, and 590 W variants.