Sunrise brief: Five things to consider in designing and commissioning high performance solar-plus-storage projects 

Heat wave sparks fire at solar park in the Netherlands The fire affected an area of around 5,000 square meters but did not damage the solar panels. The local fire brigade was able to control the fire in around two hours.
Comparing performance of transparent solar windows to traditional windows The results of the study by Wells Fargo Foundation and NREL initiative showed that PV-coated windows can appreciably lower the solar heat gain coefficient.
Five things to consider in designing and commissioning high performance solar-plus-storage projects No two projects are alike, and sharing the lessons learned from working on these highly complex systems can help accelerate the deployment of energy storage with essential clean energy assets.
Solar project makes use of idle capped landfill in New Jersey A 2.3 MW solar facility is now producing clean energy on otherwise unused land.
Considerations for solar projects during heat waves High temperatures can affect different components of PV systems. Inverters can fail, the efficiency of solar modules can decline, and existing cell damage can become worse. However, investors, planners, and operators can adjust to heat waves in a number of different ways.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
