Bridgestone powers S.C. tire plant with 2 MW solar project

Bridgestone Americas Inc. announced a 2 MW solar project at the company’s Aiken County Passenger/Light Truck Tire Plant in Graniteville, South Carolina.

The company said the installation covers about 8 acres and represents Bridgestone’s first ground-mounted solar array to provide power directly to its manufacturing line. The company said it worked with developer Solar Alliance and owns the project, which went online in December 2020.

The tire plant recently partnered with Clemson University, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to use its solar array as a pilot project to develop a sustainable ground covering.

The Aiken County tire plant was LEED certified by the U.S. Green Building Council and is a Certified Habitat by the National Wildlife Habitat Council.