Lightsource bp completes 17.5 MW solar project for transit authority

Lightsource bp and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) flipped the switch on a 17.5 MW solar project in Franklin County, in the south central part of the state.
Developed, owned, and operated by Lightsource bp, the Elk Hill 2 solar farm will help SEPTA meet its sustainability goals through a power purchase agreement. It is one of two solar projects totaling 43.8 MW that SEPTA and Lightsource bp announced on Earth Day last year.
Elk Hill 2 will generate an estimated 27,377 MWh of energy, or around 7% of SEPTA’s 380,000 MWh annual electricity demand.
Lightsource bp and project investors fully funded the project, representing an estimated $18 million investment into energy infrastructure for Pennsylvania. Elk Hill 2 includes over 43,800 bifacial solar panels on trackers.
SEPTA is among the nation’s largest transit systems, with a network of fixed-route services in and around Philadelphia.
“This project is a win-win, creating good-paying jobs for Pennsylvanians while locking in low prices with a clean energy source for SEPTA,” said SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr.
