Morning Brief: Reporting from Shanghai on implications of the outbreak on the solar supply chain

From pv magazine 03/2020 Reporting from Shanghai: A viral outbreak in the city of Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, has become a nationwide health crisis with global implications. And with PV manufacturing concentrated in China, there are serious implications for all corners of the solar world, reports Vincent Shaw in Shanghai. Given that China is the manufacturing hub of the global solar industry, there are real reasons to believe that the contagion of severe supply-chain disruption could spread quickly. Read more at: pv magazine global

Homeless encampments are turning to solar panels to get electricity and that is due, in part, to the secondhand market for solar equipment in the Bay Area at places like the Urban Ore salvage yard in Berkeley. The price for a used panel at Urban Ore is around $0.30 per watt, about half the price for a new panel from a hardware store. Moreover, buying a panel secondhand can redirect it from the landfill. Read more at: KCBS News Matt Bigler

Enphase has shipped more than 36 MWh of energy storage since introducing its energy storage products in 2016. More than 18,000 energy storage systems have been commissioned worldwide, of which 31% are paired with non-Enphase solar systems. Source: Enphase

Largest battery in France: Total has partnered with Saft on a $16.6 million project to build the largest lithium-ion battery energy storage plant in France. The 25MW/25MWh will be built in Mardyck, at the Flandres Center in the district of Dunkirk. The project will provide fast reserve services for grid stability and will back the government’s policy to support the development of electrical capacity through capacity mechanisms. Source: Smart Energy International

Largest battery in The Netherlands: At 12 MW, the largest energy storage project in the Netherlands was awarded to NEC Energy Solutions by GIGA Storage with $4 million financed by crowdfunding.