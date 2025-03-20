Five years of Illinois Solar for All

Solar projects that were approved during year-five of Illinois Solar for All generated more than 33 GWh per year, an evaluation report of the program’s fifth year found.

The report, which was prepared for the Illinois Power Agency by an independent research firm, said the Illinois Solar for All-approved projects during the program’s fifth year totaled over $29.5 million, of which more than $12 million came from investments in community solar projects in Illinois. These projects also helped to satisfy participants’ electricity demand on a 100 F day and the electric grid loads reached their annual maximum values, the report found.

The average per-participant monthly net savings range from $47 to $95 for residential distributed-generation participants and $72 for community solar participants. The total number of approved residential projects increased by 25% (from 209 to 261) during the fourth and fifth year of Illinois Solar for All, representing a 13% increase in solar capacity.

In the fifth year, Illinois Solar for All approved 261 projects, which totaled 17.5 MW in new solar capacity across four subprograms: 223 residential solar projects; 33 non-profit and public facility projects; and five community solar projects. During this period, two approved projects were energized in the same program year, while the remaining projects are currently under development.

The average per-kW cost became less expensive among the residential solar, nonprofit and public facility and community solar projects that became operational during the Illinois Solar for All’s past three program years. This downward trend suggests that system costs within Illinois Solar for All are declining over time, the report said, but cautioned the trend is composed of a small number of projects for some types of projects, particularly community solar.

The research for Illinois Power Agency’s report was conducted by ILLUME Advising, a national research firm.

The Illinois Power Agency’ report also examined the Illinois Solar for All program’s environmental, economic and social impacts, along with the program’s direct, indirect and induced effects on the state’s employment, which has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country. This research will be presented in a webinar on April 8, 2025 at 1 p.m. CT. Register here.