Morning Brief: an update on the Biden Transition, Boralex acquires 209 MW project portfolio

An update on the Biden Transition: “Former Secretary of State John Kerry will fight climate change full-time as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and will sit on the National Security Council. This marks the first time that the NSC will include an official dedicated to climate change.”

Boralex has acquired a controlling interest in 209 MW of solar plants in California, Alabama and Indiana from Centaurus Renewable Energy other investors. Specifically, Boralex acquired the 79 MW Lafayette solar plant in Chambers County, Alabama, the 60 MW Five Points solar plant in Five Points, California, the 20 MW Kettleman solar plant in Kettleman City, California, the 20 MW Frontier solar plant in Newman, California, the 18 MW Westlands solar plant in Huron, California, the 3 MW Lancaster solar plant in Lancaster, California and the 9 MW IMS solar plant in Indianapolis, Indiana. The solar projects have an average existing power purchase contract term of 21.5 years. Source: Boralex

Clean Energy Equity Act can help NJ rebuild better: “Research from Vote Solar on COVID-19 impact shows that almost a quarter of New Jersey households may be unable to pay for essentials such as water, gas, broadband, and electricity. This is where the Clean Energy Equity Act comes in… The legislation would ensure at least 250,000 low-income New Jersey families benefit from reduced energy bills, job training programs for people from overburdened communities and community resilience through investing in clean energy storage.” Source: Trentonian

SEIA gives Biden a blueprint for his first 100 days. President and CEO of SEIA, Abigail Ross Hopper, has put out a blog post outlining the organization’s “6 for 46” plan, a list of actions for Biden to prioritize in his first few days in office. In short, the organization calls on Biden to issue an executive order to remove Section 201 tariffs, establish a climate czar with environmental justice as a top priority, send bold legislation addressing climate change and clean energy to Congress, including calling for a five-year extension of the 30% solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC), make policy investments to support domestic solar manufacturing, appoint FERC commissioners that understand the changing energy landscape and ensure the Department of Interior is committed to responsible development of renewable energy on public lands. Source: SEIA

Dominion has signed a power purchase agreement with Savion for 75 MW of solar power from the Wythe County Solar Project, located in Wythe County in Southwest Virginia. The project is expected to begin construction in mid-2021, with commercial operation targeted to commence by the end of 2022. Upon completion, it will mark Savion’s fourth solar installation in the state and bring the company’s Virginia solar capacity to 190 MW. The purchase was made by Dominion as part of the utility’s pursuit to remain compliant with the Virginia Clean Economy Act and achieve net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions by 2050. Source: Dominion