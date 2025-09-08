RE+ Special Edition 2025

On the occasion of RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas, pv magazine is publishing a special edition on the latest developments in the U.S. photovoltaic market.
Developed jointly with the RE+ show organizer, this pv magazine Special Edition provides useful information on America’s largest clean energy event in Las Vegas, NV, from September 8–11. The magazine also focuses on how to keep driving the solar and energy storage industries forward within the new regulatory environment.
With numerous changes under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, developers are prioritizing and streamlining projects, supply chains are being reorganized, and new state programs are emerging.
Highlights:
- Project development pathways under tightened tax credit deadlines
- Trade and tariff changes
- Impacts on U.S. domestic solar manufacturing
- State policy on the front line
- Industry milestones and top projects completed
- Article by Abigail Ross Hopper, SEIA president and CEO
- Interview of Sheri Givens, SEPA president and CEO
- and more…
