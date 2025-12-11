Texas farmers tap networked residential batteries for outage protection

From ESS News

Base Power, a Texas-headquartered company developing a network of distributed batteries, has teamed up with a local cooperative of farmers to launch a residential battery program in Northeast Texas.

The residential battery program is intended to bring affordable, whole-home backup to members of the Farmers Electric Cooperative, while also providing grid balancing services to the wider region.

Base Power will manage the installation, maintenance and service for the life of the battery. The company will deploy 20 MW of 24/7 dispatchable capacity through a fleet of networked residential battery systems. The Farmers Electric Cooperative will keep costs affordable for its members by using the batteries to shave system peak and perform energy arbitrage using Base Power’s proprietary algorithms.

