Department of Energy axes $3.7 billion in clean energy demonstration funding

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright announced the Department of Energy terminated 24 awards issued by the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations.
DOE canceled a combined $3.7 billion in financial assistance to energy projects, including carbon capture and sequestration projects and other decarbonization initiatives. It said the projects “failed to advance the energy needs of the American people, were not economically viable and would not generate a positive return on investment of taxpayer dollars.”
By terminating the awards, DOE said it expects to generate $3.6 billion in taxpayer savings. The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions estimates the cuts could result in the loss of 25,000 jobs and $4.6 billion in economic output.
“Canceling cutting-edge technology demonstrations, including support for carbon capture and storage projects, undercuts U.S. competitiveness at a time when there is a growing global market for cleaner industrial products and technologies,” said Conrad Schneider, senior director U.S., Clean Air Task Force.
About 70% of the awards were issued between the presidential election day and Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20th in the final days of the Biden Administration.
“While the previous administration failed to conduct a thorough financial review before signing away billions of taxpayer dollars, the Trump administration is doing our due diligence to ensure we are utilizing taxpayer dollars to strengthen our national security, bolster affordable, reliable energy sources and advance projects that generate the highest possible return on investment,” said Secretary Wright.
The Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations advances cutting-edge technologies, including green hydrogen, carbon management, nuclear energy, long-duration energy storage, industrial decarbonization, and renewables and grid innovations. The office was established in 2021 and has managed a $25 billion-plus portfolio of clean energy demonstration projects across the U.S.
“Locking domestic plants into outdated technology is not a recipe for future competitiveness or bringing manufacturing jobs back to American communities,” said Steven Nadel, executive director, American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.