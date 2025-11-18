Sodium-ion battery storage for ultra-low temperatures

U.S. researchers have developed a sodium-ion pouch cell that operates reliably at temperatures as low as –100 C. The battery was tested with simulated and real renewable energy sources, including wind and solar, and maintained stable performance in both laboratory and field conditions.

The research team and the field setup

Image: Purdue University

Share

A research group led by scientists from Purdue University has fabricated a sodium-ion battery (SIB) pouch cell using components compatible with extremely low temperatures and tested it under harsh conditions while connected to renewable energy sources. SIB technology is considered a more sustainable alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries, as sodium compounds are more abundant.

“Our research presents the first practical evaluation and field demonstration of a sodium-ion pouch cell battery operating at ultra-low temperatures, proving its stability for wind and solar energy storage down to -100 C,” corresponding author Vilas G. Pol told pv magazine. “By employing a commercial-like pouch cell assembly and demonstrating performance in extreme conditions, the work paves the way for the deployment of sustainable battery energy storage systems in harsh climates and space applications.”

From ESS News

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Over 13 GW, or half of planned Texas solar and storage, at risk to fail to come online next year
18 November 2025 The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has released an analysis indicating that new federal policies targeting renewable energy are placing a...