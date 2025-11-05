SolarEdge stock leaps on Q3 earnings, announces development of datacenter transformer

SolarEdge Technologies announced its Q3 2025 earnings, posting a third consecutive quarter of revenue growth and increased margins. The company’s stock price (Nasdaq: SEDG) is up over 25% in the trading session following the earnings call.

The inverter and battery energy storage provider posted revenues of $340 million, up from $289 million in the prior quarter. It shipped 1.47 GW of inverters and 269 MWh of batteries for solar projects during the third quarter.

Gross margins were up considerably quarter-over-quarter, climbing from 11.1% to 21.2%. Operating expenses also fell, declining from $148 million to $107 million from Q2 to Q3.

“We’re making steady progress in our turnaround, with three consecutive quarters of revenue growth and improving margins, and we’re not done yet,” said Shuki Nir, CEO of SolarEdge.

SolarEdge has remained focused on increasing margin and generating cash as the distributed solar market cycles through a downturn. The company reported net losses of $50.1 million in Q3, which declined from $125 million in the prior quarter. Cash generated in operating activities was $25.6 million, compared with $7.8 million used by operating activities in the prior quarter.

The company trimmed its guidance for Q4 2025 revenues, expecting between $310 million and $340 million, falling just short of Wall Street consensus estimates of $343 million.

“With energy taking an increasingly vital role in powering the global economy, we believe that SolarEdge is positioned for continued growth, sustained profitability, and leadership in smart energy solutions,” said Nir.

Infineon transformers

SolarEdge announced it will partner with Infineon to advance the development of a solid-state transformer (SST) designed to support AI datacenters.

The new SST is designed to enable direct medium-voltage to 800 V to 1500 V DC conversion with over 99% efficiency.

The two will co-develop a modular SST with a 2 MW to 5 MW building block, combining advanced silicon carbide (SiC) switching technology from Infineon with SolarEdge’s power-conversion and control topology. The product is expected to enable direct medium-voltage (13.8 kV to 34.5 kV) to 800 V – 1500 V DC conversions.

“It is essential that the data center industry is equipped with solutions that deliver higher levels of efficiency and reliability. SolarEdge’s deep expertise in DC architecture uniquely positions us to lead this transformation,” said Nir.