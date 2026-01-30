Read our latest issue – FREE.

pv magazine invites you to check out the February issue of its flagship publication for free.
pv magazine has been informing the solar industry since 2008 and delivers independent, technology-focused reporting on the solar and energy storage markets worldwide. We’re known for going beyond press releases and marketing claims to bring you clear-eyed analysis of the trends, technologies, and business forces shaping clean energy today.
In this month’s issue, we cover various hot topics involving the U.S. market. Coast-to-coast the market continues to prove its resilience and momentum. The U.S. solar industry has grown from a $16 billion market in 2017 to more than $70 billion today, and the story is far from over. In an exclusive interview, outgoing Solar Energy Industries Association president and CEO, Abigail Hopper, tells pv magazine that demand on the business side of the market is helping offset political uncertainty, while domestic manufacturing, supply chains, and innovation continue to evolve.
Whether you’re a developer, installer, manufacturer, EPC, investor, grid operator, or utility, the pv magazine February issue offers valuable insight into where the U.S. solar and storage industry stands — and where it’s headed next.
This page was last updated on January 30, 2026.