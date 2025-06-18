People on the move: Spruce Power, Boralex, Reunion and more

Samantha Padreddii was named marketing director at Reunion, a tax credit transfer specialist. She was previously marketing and communications manager at Heliogen and prior to that was marketing manager at SparkMeter.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation announced the appointment of Thomas Cimino as interim chief financial officer (“CFO”), effective June 5, 2025. This announcement follows the transition of former chief financial officer Sarah Wells who departed Spruce to pursue a private company opportunity. Spruce is undertaking a search to fill the CFO position on a permanent basis.

Boralex appointed Robin Deveaux as executive vice president and general manager, North America. He succeeds Hugues Girardin, who will retire on December 31, 2025. Deveaux brings over 20 years of experience in the renewable energy and professional services sectors. He previously served as vice president, finance, and subsequently as senior vice president, finance and asset management for North America at Boralex.

Origis Energy, a U.S.-based renewable energy and decarbonization solution platforms, announced the appointment of Alice Heathcote as chief financial officer (CFO) effective immediately. Heathcote will be responsible for leading all aspects of the company’s capital markets and financial operations. Heathcote brings extensive financial leadership experience in the renewable energy sector to Origis Energy. Most recently, she served as chief financial officer at Strata Clean Energy, where she led the corporate finance, capital markets, M&A, and portfolio finance functions. She chaired the Risk Committee and was a member of the four-member Investment Committee, playing a key role in risk and capital management.

Caelux, a solar perovskite specialist, announced today the appointment of industry veteran Aaron Thurlow as the company’s new senior vice president (SVP) of sales and marketing. Throughout his career he has helped expand the solar industry, serving on industry boards (SEIA and CALSSA) and in reviewer, mentor and advisor roles. Thurlow has brought lasting success to both notable start-ups and publicly traded companies including SunPower, National Semiconductor (now Texas Instruments), Silevo (now Tesla), Omnidian, and Longi Solar, among others.

Tandem PV, a specialist in high-efficiency perovskite solar panels, announced the appointment of Frank Blohm as vice president of operations. Blohm will oversee the company’s operational expansion, including supply chain, real estate and facilities strategy as Tandem PV prepares to bring its innovative solar technology to market at commercial scale. Blohm brings a proven track record of building world-class operations and resilient supply chains at the intersection of advanced manufacturing and clean energy. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer at Relyion Energy, and previously held leadership roles at EnerVenue, Infinera, and Velodyne Lidar. Blohm was a global operations executive at Extreme Networks for over a decade, where he managed complex supplier networks, and scaled production in the U.S., Asia, and Europe.

Clean energy entrepreneur, investor and s trategist Jigar Shah, former director of the U.S. Department of Energy Loan Programs Office, has joined the board of directors at the Center for Sustainable Energy (CSE), a national nonprofit focused on clean transportation and distributed energy resources.

Project manager, solar sales

Enstall, hybrid, North Andover, Mass.

$55,000 to $60,000

PanelClaw is a flat roof racking provider with racking that has been deployed on over 13,000 projects (3.0GW+) in more than 35 countries around the world. Under Enstall’s corporate umbrella, along with IronRidge and EcoFasten, PanelClaw is part of the largest rooftop solar mounting and racking hardware group in the U.S. As a Project Manager, working within the Sales department at PanelClaw, you will manage projects for strategic partnerships where PanelClaw is the established racking supplier by providing project support while delivering world-class service. You will partner with outside sales and the operation teams and contribute to the successful completion of each project. What You’ll Do: External duties focus on supporting existing strategic partners with dedicated portfolios and projects with PO’s in hand. ? Act as primary POC for partners from preconstruction (plan check corrections, finance requirements, logistics) through project close-out (deliver as-builts, warranty transfers, etc.)

Deliver timely and accurate technical drawings and quotes.?

Ensure order accuracy and coordinate deliveries with customers.

Manage BOM changes post-PO, change orders, field modifications and as-builts.?

Manage quality complaints (freight damage, shortages, RMA’s, etc.) with customers.?

Train customers on PanelClaw expectations – lead times, deposit requirements, order changes, and logistics (signing for received material damaged, etc.).?

Deliver recommendations on module specifications and technical levers to optimize projects.

See more here. What You’ll Bring: Bachelor’s degree (STEM preferred). PMP certification a plus

2 years experience in technical sales and/or solar industry

Strong project management skills and attention to detail

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Customer focused with excellent listening skills, the ability to clarify questions and overcome objections

Advanced Microsoft Office skills

Experience with Salesforce preferred

Travel Frequency: 10% (trade shows, project sites, bi-annual company meetings)

Commitment to the mission of Enstall If unable to submit your application because of incompatible assistive technology or a disability, please contact us at TalentTeam@enstall.com or by phone at 510-278-9353. Enstall will reasonably accommodate qualified individuals with disabilities to the extent required by applicable law. Apply here.