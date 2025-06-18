People on the move: Spruce Power, Boralex, Reunion and more

Tandem PV, a specialist in high-efficiency perovskite solar panels, announced the appointment of Frank Blohm as vice president of operations. Blohm will oversee the company’s operational expansion, including supply chain, real estate and facilities strategy as Tandem PV prepares to bring its innovative solar technology to market at commercial scale. Blohm brings a proven track record of building world-class operations and resilient supply chains at the intersection of advanced manufacturing and clean energy. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer at Relyion Energy, and previously held leadership roles at EnerVenue, Infinera, and Velodyne Lidar. Blohm was a global operations executive at Extreme Networks for over a decade, where he managed complex supplier networks, and scaled production in the U.S., Asia, and Europe.
Job of the week
Project manager, solar sales
Enstall, hybrid, North Andover, Mass.
$55,000 to $60,000
PanelClaw is a flat roof racking provider with racking that has been deployed on over 13,000 projects (3.0GW+) in more than 35 countries around the world. Under Enstall’s corporate umbrella, along with IronRidge and EcoFasten, PanelClaw is part of the largest rooftop solar mounting and racking hardware group in the U.S.
As a Project Manager, working within the Sales department at PanelClaw, you will manage projects for strategic partnerships where PanelClaw is the established racking supplier by providing project support while delivering world-class service. You will partner with outside sales and the operation teams and contribute to the successful completion of each project.
What You’ll Do:
External duties focus on supporting existing strategic partners with dedicated portfolios and projects with PO’s in hand.?
- Act as primary POC for partners from preconstruction (plan check corrections, finance requirements, logistics) through project close-out (deliver as-builts, warranty transfers, etc.)
- Deliver timely and accurate technical drawings and quotes.?
- Ensure order accuracy and coordinate deliveries with customers.
- Manage BOM changes post-PO, change orders, field modifications and as-builts.?
- Manage quality complaints (freight damage, shortages, RMA’s, etc.) with customers.?
- Train customers on PanelClaw expectations – lead times, deposit requirements, order changes, and logistics (signing for received material damaged, etc.).?
- Deliver recommendations on module specifications and technical levers to optimize projects.
- See more here.
What You’ll Bring:
- Bachelor’s degree (STEM preferred). PMP certification a plus
- 2 years experience in technical sales and/or solar industry
- Strong project management skills and attention to detail
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Customer focused with excellent listening skills, the ability to clarify questions and overcome objections
- Advanced Microsoft Office skills
- Experience with Salesforce preferred
- Travel Frequency: 10% (trade shows, project sites, bi-annual company meetings)
- Commitment to the mission of Enstall
If unable to submit your application because of incompatible assistive technology or a disability, please contact us at TalentTeam@enstall.com or by phone at 510-278-9353. Enstall will reasonably accommodate qualified individuals with disabilities to the extent required by applicable law.
Apply here.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.