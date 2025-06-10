ARRAY introduces Hail XP to boost solar resilience in the face of extreme weather

Across the United States, severe hailstorms are becoming more frequent and more destructive. While hail accounts for just 2% of insurance claims in the utility-scale solar industry, it makes up more than 50% of total claim costs, with the average hail-related claim reaching $58 million, according to VDE Americas. As the utility-scale solar market expands into weather-prone regions, asset protection is no longer optional. It’s essential to protect solar investments and mitigate insurance risk.

ARRAY Technologies, a leading provider of solar tracking systems, has introduced a new product tailored to this emerging need: Hail XP. Designed for extreme weather conditions, Hail XP builds upon the company’s long-standing DuraTrack® platform but adds a series of engineering enhancements that address hail risk head-on.

At the core of Hail XP is a 77-degree bidirectional stow angle, among the steepest in the industry. By shifting modules quickly into this high-tilt position, the system significantly reduces the surface area exposed to hail, mitigating damage to module glass and internal components. It can be programmed to stow away from the wind of the upcoming storm, further mitigating hail damage risk. ARRAY believes this feature is critical for protecting against hailstones exceeding 3 inches in diameter, which are increasingly common in regions like Texas and other parts of the Central U.S.

Unlike most battery-reliant systems, Hail XP uses AC-powered motors, eliminating a key failure point in emergency response. This configuration enables the trackers to reliably move into stow position even under cloudy or low-light conditions, when battery-charged systems might falter.

Integration with ARRAY’s SmarTrack® Hail Alert Response system enables automated pre-storm positioning using third-party weather data, often initiating stow mode 30 minutes before hail impacts a site. The system can also simultaneously manage high wind events, removing the need to compromise between hail and wind protection.

The tracker’s reinforced mechanical components, including a larger gear rack, upgraded damper, and bearing housing, add to its durability, while its maintenance-free drivetrain minimizes long-term operational costs. Additionally, the system supports up to 120 modules per row, offering high-density configurations without sacrificing structural integrity.

According to ARRAY, with its reliable performance and ability to provide detailed stow event data, Hail XP may likely satisfy most insurance providers’ mitigation criteria and offers potential cost savings on premiums or expanded coverage.

The company anticipates that first shipments will be available in early 2026, with interest already mounting among developers operating in hail-prone regions.