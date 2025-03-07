In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

EPA unfreezes $7 billion Solar for All grant program The announcement comes after the EPA instantly froze the funds last month.
Tesla lands tax abatement for Texas Megapack factory County officials have approved a tax abatement for Tesla to build a manufacturing facility for its utility-scale battery energy storage product, Megapack, in the Lone Star State. The final approval is conditional on an agreement with city authorities.
Data center demands spark reevaluation of energy generation sources With estimates that demand from data centers could double or triple by 2028, energy experts discuss role of renewables in an online forum.
SEMA policy priorities include de-risking the U.S. solar industry, boosting manufacturing As industry players are nervously watching the administration’s decision to temporarily freeze and review several provisions within the Inflation Reduction Act, the Solar Energy Manufacturers of America Coalition spells out its priorities.
U.S. solar facilities lost $5,720 per MW to equipment underperformance in 2024 A report from Raptor Maps said solar power losses from equipment failures, extreme weather damage and more contributed to losses.
Navigating the challenges of domestic content compliance A report from Clean Energy Associates explains direct cost versus safe harbor methods of achieving the domestic content bonus, along with noted risks and challenges in each.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.