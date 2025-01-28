People on the move: Azimuth Renewables, LPL Solar and Array Technologies

Azimuth Renewables, a full-service solar energy development company, appointed Robert L. Scheuermann, CPA, CFA, as its chief financial officer, effective immediately. Scheuermann brings more than 25 years of experience in the power and renewable energy industries to Azimuth. Scheuermann served as CFO for Vesper Energy, where he raised over $1.5 billion in financing and funding commitments to fuel the company’s growth. Prior to Vesper Energy, Scheuermann was president of solar developer SoCore Energy until its sale to ENGIE in 2018.

LPL Solar, a specialist in the construction of utility-scale solar power plants, announced the promotion of David Ciampini to vice president of project development. David brings over 30 years of construction industry experience and has played a key role in LPL’s rapid growth and success. In his new position, David will work with clients, including preconstruction, design, contracting, and operations, to bring projects from concept to reality.

LPL Solar also promoted James Plumley to vice president of engineering. With over 30 years of engineering experience in the energy sector, James brings knowledge and leadership to his new role, positioning LPL Solar for continued growth and innovation.

Array Technologies, a provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, announced the appointment of Gina Gunning as its new chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective immediately. Gunning joins Array with more than 25 years of legal and compliance experience across global organizations. She is a recognized leader in corporate law, governance, compliance, and risk management, with expertise in structuring complex transactions, navigating regulatory landscapes, and leading diverse legal teams. Most recently, she served as chief legal officer and corporate secretary at GrafTech International Ltd., where she led the legal department, developed strategic legal frameworks, and managed global litigation and arbitrations.