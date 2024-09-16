Onsite renewables expected to power thermal storage at two industrial sites

The U.S. Department of Energy is negotiating an award of up to $75 million with alcoholic beverage producer Diageo North America to install firebrick heat storage systems at two Diageo sites. The systems would be provided by Rondo Energy and powered by onsite renewable energy, DOE said.

Firebricks can be heated to high temperatures using electricity. The stored heat can be used to produce heated air for some industrial processes, or to produce steam for other industrial processes or to generate electricity.

Rondo Energy said its “heat batteries” would produce both heat and power at Diageo sites in Kentucky and Illinois, with the goal of making the facilities carbon neutral by 2026 and 2028, respectively. The thermal storage systems would replace methane gas-fired heat. The image above from Rondo Energy illustrates daily firebrick heating from solar energy powering continuous steam delivery.

DOE’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations said the projects would provide “a highly replicable blueprint” for how manufacturing facilities can integrate thermal batteries with intermittent renewable energy to achieve direct decarbonization.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory will support Diageo in its techno-economic and life-cycle analyses, Diageo said, and will validate carbon reductions at both projects. DOE said Diageo is committed to sharing facility air quality monitoring results with the public to inform local communities about reductions in criteria air pollutants once the projects are operating.

Rondo Energy offers two sizes of heat batteries, according to its specification sheet. The larger system has an energy storage capacity of 300 MWh, a peak charge rate of 70 MW-ac, a maximum discharge rate of 20 MW-thermal, and a round-trip efficiency of 98%. The smaller system is about one-third the size.

Rondo Energy describes its first project, a 2 MWh system delivering industrial heat at Calgren Renewable Fuels in California, as the first electric thermal energy storage system in commercial operation, and the “world’s highest temperature, highest efficiency” commercial energy storage system.

DOE has previously funded a heated sand energy storage pilot project at an NREL facility.