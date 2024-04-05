Sunrise brief: Mixed start to spring for solar in North America

Duke Energy pilots incentive program for home solar and storage The PowerPair program offers up to $9,000 for residential customers who install approved home solar-plus-battery systems.

The expanding commercial solar PPA landscape Industry experts share their insight on the state of the commercial and industrial power purchase agreement and best practices for executing successful deals.

Citizens groups criticize TVA’s decision to build a 1.5 GW gas plant TVA decided not to build solar and storage despite 15 GW of such projects in its interconnection queue. TVA’s board of directors could overturn the gas plant decision, said an environmental law group spokesperson.

Mixed start to spring for solar in North America In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that the solar regions of California, Nevada, Arizona and western Texas saw lower than normal irradiance in March, while high irradiance levels were recorded from the midwest to the Carolinas and across most of Mexico.

Solar wafer prices plummet, amid high inventory and low profit dominating the market In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.

California elected officials call for repeal of “utility tax” A coalition objects to the $24 fixed monthly charge that the California Public Utilities Commission approved to be levied on customers, regardless of how much electricity is used at home.