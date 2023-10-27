How to convert IEC standards into actionable procedures for your team

IEC standards set a valuable reference point for ensuring consistency and are commonly used in new construction projects where the circuits to be tested are accessible and have not been energized yet.

However, when it comes to the operations & maintenance of existing and up-and-running systems, blindly following these standards without considering the specific context of the work can be counterproductive.

In some cases, performing electrical tests as described in the standard can even result in system damage and pose a safety risk to personnel. Therefore, it is crucial for solar deployment teams to translate these standards into actionable procedures by that take into account real-world considerations.

IEC 62446-1 (see Table 1 at the end of the article) establishes the standard for testing, documenting, and maintaining grid-connected PV systems. The standard specifically outlines protocols for direct current (DC) testing, which is used to assess the health of the system at various points of asset life.

In order to make these standards more actionable, the Department of Energy has funded a collaborative research initiative between solar software provider illu and the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL). The program aims to adapt NREL’s published best practices guidance for solar PV O&M into digital, operational, and publicly accessible procedures.

Initially, the guidelines were in the form of lengthy PDF documents, which made them challenging to use on-site. The team has now converted them into digital and interactive flows, specifically designed for mobile devices. These resources are now publicly accessible and free-of-charge in illu’s Workflow Library.

In addition, IEC standards are utilized in a range of situations throughout the lifecycle of a system. These may involve equipment in different physical states and be performed for varying objectives. To more effectively meet the specific objectives of each use case, the team developed case-specific applications of the IEC standards.

Adapting procedures for each use case

Practically speaking, PV system testing and inspections are conducted in three situations: commissioning, preventative maintenance and recommissioning. In each of these cases, the system may vary significantly in terms of age, physical condition and operational status. The primary objective of the activity would also differ depending on the situation.

During the commissioning process, the objective is to confirm that the system is fully constructed, aligns with the designs and contract terms, and is ready for handover and operation. In this context, conducting a thorough and meticulous evaluation of the system is ideal.

Comprehensive inspections and testing are carried out to identify any issues or defects prior to the commercial operation date (COD), in order to prevent problems from arising after the contractual handover, when it may be too late to address them. This process also helps to eliminate any workmanship issues and identify any faults from the manufacturer.

Therefore, all tests within the IEC standard apply if the appropriate equipment and PPE are available. Since the system is not yet energized, testers can take open circuit measurements and perform tests that would otherwise require taking the system out of operation.

Commissioning testing workflow

In preventative maintenance (PM), the objective is to ensure adequate performance while avoiding disruptions that may take a system out of normal operations. Unlike commissioning, PM is not associated with a one-time handover and can be revisited if situations change. PM is often performed on older systems, and putting stress on fuse holders and connectors may increase the likelihood of failure.

A less intrusive protocol is typically sufficient, and the team has provided two tiers of testing based on intrusiveness. The first option relies solely on visual inspections and an overall system performance evaluation.

System performance workflow

The second option adds a moderate level of testing, including Vmp and string-level Imp. This allows testers to adequately evaluate if there are any abnormalities that need further investigation, without disturbing stable operations (which would occur when performing open circuit tests).

Preventative maintenance testing workflow

Specific practical adjustments

Beyond adapting standards to the objectives in each use case, there are other site-specific considerations that impact the tasks to include in your processes.

Available equipment. Two tests depend on specialized equipment and may not be practical for many solar teams:

Short circuit current test : Performing a short circuit voltage test using basic meters can result in large arc flashes, heat-damaged meters, and unnecessary safety risk to personnel. It can be safely performed with specific meters, such as the Fluke PV tester, but these can be prohibitively expensive for smaller teams and may not be practical.

: Performing a short circuit voltage test using basic meters can result in large arc flashes, heat-damaged meters, and unnecessary safety risk to personnel. It can be safely performed with specific meters, such as the Fluke PV tester, but these can be prohibitively expensive for smaller teams and may not be practical. Bypass diode test: Devices specifically made for testing bypass diode failure are expensive, making it impractical for some teams to use.

System Age/Condition: Systems that are older or have faced more significant degradation (such as humidity, salt mist corrosion) require consideration for their physical state, making it impractical to perform certain functional tests:

Breaker functional tests : The standard includes functionally testing the operation of breakers and relay switches. Adding stress through repeated exercising of mechanical components can increase the likelihood of failure or directly result in component failure.

: The standard includes functionally testing the operation of breakers and relay switches. Adding stress through repeated exercising of mechanical components can increase the likelihood of failure or directly result in component failure. Short circuit current and open circuit voltage tests: Similarly, opening and closing of the fuse to isolate the system to perform open circuit testing can put stress on the system and damage an older fuse holder, impacting overall system operation. These tests are essential during commissioning but can be replaced with measurements of operating current and voltage during preventive maintenance (PM) checks.

Hitting the right balance

The illu and NREL team conducted a thorough comparison between generic inspection and testing checklists based on IEC 62446-1, and context-specific standard operating procedures (SOPs) developed through illu Workflows. In collaboration with the Solar Energy International, the team tested and refined processes that strike the right balance between incorporating key IEC recommended considerations and practicality for teams on the ground.

The following processes were specifically designed for ground-mounted PV arrays:

Commissioning String-level Testing

Preventative Maintenance String-level Testing

System Performance Inspection

These processes can be edited and adjusted to suit the requirements of your sites using illu’s Workflow editor.

Processes for your team

The processes that your team defines and implements have a critical impact on performance outcomes. They drive not only efficiency in internal operations but also the quality of service provided to customers. Therefore, it is essential to clearly define success across your field team and implementation partners in order to gain a competitive edge and ensure seamless service delivery.

Illu helps deploy and define industry standards through its Workflow framework, which can be integrated into daily operations. The company is actively building a public Workflow Library and adding new processes and hardware-specific tasks every week. Illu believes that efforts like this to standardize and disseminate best practices and technical skills are crucial in meeting our climate goals and expanding the solar workforce.

If you are a sector enabler providing technical support to the solar industry, we encourage you to reach out to discuss opportunities for collaboration in expanding our library. If you are a hardware provider and would like to see your product featured in our library, please contact us to have your product guides transformed into interactive Workflows that can support your installation partners and customers.

Table 1. IEC 62446 Summarized

IEC 62446 Test Purpose Instrument Challenges for Operative Systems Recommendation Grounding System Continuity Test Ensure that parts of the PV system frame, rack, boxes are grounded. Ohm-meter or continuity tester No Problems Check the continuity of ground in any preventative maintenance inspection and before working on the system. Polarity Inspection To ensure that (+) and (-) wires are not reversed Volt-meter No Problems This test should spot problems upon initial commissioning and not need to be repeated for preventative maintenance inspections- still, we do find strings wired in reverse polarity that were not caught in commissioning in which case the string fuse is burned. Combiner Box Test Ensures fuses are OK and that current sums as intended. Digital Multi-meter Test usually entails shut down of system While important in commissioning new system, not required for PM inspection as other tests can spot the common problems. String Open Circuit Voltage (Voc) Check string is wired correctly including number of modules. Volt-meter Requires shut down of system and removal of fuse from fuse holder to create open circuit can damage aged fuse holders. Measure operating voltage (Vmp) instead of Voc String Short Circuit Current (Isc) test instrument with a short circuit current measurement function (e.g. a specialized PV tester) Requires “Short Circuit Switch Box” to contain switching arc; requires fuse removal from fuse holder. Measure operating current (Imp) instead of Isc Functional Test Ensure operation of switches, breakers, ground fault, arc fault, other functions. Not applicable Requires system shutdown. Aged equipment is likely to fail when exercised. Some tests, such as inverter shutdown and restart, might be OK, but not recommended to exercise all functions for PM inspection Insulation Resistance Test Ensure integrity of insulation on wiring. Insulation Resistance Tester (“Megger”) Shock hazard; personnel protection; isolation of PV array from ground and from inverter and other equipment. High test voltages may damage devices (eg surge suppressors) or void warranties. Usually not recommended for PM inspection of operating system- may be employed if wiring problems precipitate a need for it. IEC 62446 Category II tests I-V Curve Test Expose details of current/voltage characteristics I-V Curve Tracer Requires system shut-down and same issues as Voc and Isc test. Not required for PM inspection- Vmp and Imp measurements will expose most problems. Infrared Scan Test Identify PV modules or switchgear that is overheating due to improper operation. Infrared Camera with good resolution No Problems Widely recommended in PM inspections. Can be used for PV modules, combiner boxes, connectors, batteries, and AC switchgear Other Tests Voltage to Ground-Resistive Ground System Verify resistance to ground for modules with resistive grounding with manufacturer’s recommendation Loop Impedance Meter Only for modules with resistive grounding systems. Requires system shut down and isolation of modules. Not generally recommended, but may be required by the module manufacturer. Blocking diode test Check the polarity and voltage drop of diodes Diode Tester Testing of bypass diodes in PV modules requires opening of junction box (potential leak) and requires module to be covered for measurement of bypass diode or may damage meter. Not generally recommended, but may be conducted if module performance fails other tests. Wet insulation test Identify faults that occur only in wet condition Insulation Resistance Tester (“Megger”) Time-consuming and expensive; inconsistent results. Not generally recommended Shade evaluation Measure shade of surrounding objects Shading Profile Device (eg Solmetric Suneye) No Problems Not generally needed, but useful for establishing a baseline and monitoring shade growth. Grid Interface Tests Check the operation of grid-protecting and anti-export features Special equipment to “inject” voltage and frequency profile into device Requires system shutdown; may require service shut-down. Not recommended unless required by Grid Operator for typical PM inspection.

Natasha Allen is co-founder of illu, a workflow software provider.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.