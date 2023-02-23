Sunrise brief: Trina Solar unveils TOPCon solar panel series for rooftop PV 

Solar industry seeing results from diversity program One year after launching its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice (DEIJ) Certification Program, the Solar Energy Industries Association reports on the achievements of the 45 companies enrolled so far, and highlights new and upcoming modules.

SEG Solar releases 580 W TOPCon solar modules with 22.45% efficiency California-based SEG Solar says its new panels have a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius. They come with a 30-year power output guarantee for 87.4% of the initial yield.

RVs take shade under PV carport At a campground in southern California, 3,500 solar panels were mounted on canopies at a recreational vehicle storage area. Analysis by Yale University suggests that carports in the state could meet about one-third of the state’s electricity demand.

Solid-state battery design uses metal blend electrolyte New battery materials tested by Berkeley Labs and Florida State University could result in a more conductive solid-state electrolyte that is less dependent on a large quantity of individual metals, which proves effective for the huge demand in the EV market.

Trina Solar unveils TOPCon solar panel series for rooftop PV Trina Solar says its new TOPCon solar panel combines a double-glass design with n-type technology. Its efficiency ranges from 20.8% to 22.3% and the power output is between 415 W and 445 W.

Michigan-based Our Next Energy announces LFP utility-scale battery Aries Grid is a lithium iron phosphate battery designed for long-duration energy storage systems.

Developers launch third N.J. superfund solar facility The 17 MW Holland, N.J. facility, developed by CEP Renewables, uses fixed-tilt axis solar arrays and was built in two phases on the site of a decommissioned paper mill complex abandoned in the 1990s.