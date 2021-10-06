300 MW solar project plan faces backlash in Louisiana

A second utility-scale solar project could be coming to Louisiana after officials in Calcasieu Parish on Lake Charles–midway between New Orleans and Houston–approved a zoning exception for developer Aurora Solar, a unit of Avangrid Renewables.

The exception was issued for the Chalkley Solar Project, named for a historic local family who founded the company that is leasing the land to Aurora. According to Aurora’s zoning exception application, the Chalkey project would use roughly one million solar modules and have a nameplate capacity of between 300 and 400 MW.

The project is expected to sit on roughly 2,400 acres of what was described as “lower-value farmland.” The project is expected to generate between $30 million and $40 million in property taxes over its 30-year lifespan, and would create 300 to 500 temporary construction jobs and three to four full-time jobs.

The project has drawn fire, however, as more than 1,000 names opposed to the zoning change were presented at the meeting. Concerns included the project size, its potential impact on the local environment, worries that project hardware could become debris and cause damage during a hurricane, and objections that the town was chosen in the first place.

Some also called into question the local official’s authority to approve the zoning exemption that was granted.

A petition in opposition of the solar project on change.org garnered 681 supporters before closing. The petition called the project a “metal/mirror wasteland that can potentially destroy or at least harm vast amounts of wildlife.”

Solar life in Louisiana

The Chalkley Solar Project, if approved, would become the second project in the 300 MW range to come to Louisiana, a state not known for its utility-scale solar.

The other installation is the 345 MW Ventress Solar project, set to start construction by the end of this year and slated for completion in 2023. Lightsource bp is developing the project, which will be located 30 miles northwest of Baton Rouge in Pointe Coupee Parish.

If both solar projects are completed, they would represent a nearly 400% increase in the state’s total installed solar capacity, which currently sits at roughly 190 MW, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

These projects also would outpace SEIA’s expectations for solar capacity additions in the state over the next five years, which currently sits at 507 MW.