University of Wisconsin-Platteville building 2.4 MW solar project

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville (UW-Platteville) received state approval to construct a 2.4 MW solar array on five acres in the public university’s Memorial Park.

According to UW-Platteville, the project will be the largest solar array owned by a Wisconsin state agency and is scheduled to go online this fall.

UW-Platteville said the array will feed power directly into the university’s main electricity system connected to its 32 campus buildings, rather than sending it back to the grid. The project is anticipated to cover 17% of the university’s energy use and save $217,000 annually. It is also designed to accommodate future battery energy storage.

Plans for the solar project stemmed from a 2018 petition, signed by more than 300 UW-Platteville students, asking the university to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030.

The 2.4 MW array is one of several projects the university is advancing in response to the student demand. The campus already hosts a wind turbine and a smaller rooftop solar project atop its Engineering Hall.

Chancellor Dennis J. Shields said the university’s sustainability efforts will save taxpayer money and help “pave the way for other state agencies to follow suit.”

UW-Platteville offers a four-year renewable energy degree and recently launched a new environmental science and conservation degree. In addition to energy savings, the 2.4 MW solar project is poised to bring additional hands-on learning opportunities across the university.

Faculty have already incorporated related projects into their coursework. Students helped design the initial solar project, formed a plan for sheep grazing under the array, and developed a native pollinator seeding plan for the space.