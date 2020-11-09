Energy Transition Jobs at Trina Solar, LevelTen Energy, NREL, Fluence, Sonnedix, SEPA and FERC

LevelTen Energy, a provider of transaction infrastructure for the renewable energy economy, promoted Jason Tundermann to COO and Vicky Eriksson to VP of people and culture.

Chris Womack is now president, CEO and chairman of electric utility Georgia Power. Womack, with the company since 1998, has served as the executive VP and president of external affairs for Southern Co. since 2009.

Doug Arent is now executive director, strategic public private partnerships at National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Taylor Bennett was promoted to CEO of Solar Wolf Energy, a solar and storage installer in Auburn, Massachussetts.

Shiva Patel is the founder of Collective Power, described as “Advancing energy justice and energy democracy in underserved communities through data-driven development of distributed energy resources (DERs), utilizing collective management and ownership models.”

Danielle Haskins is now business development manager at Trina Solar. Haskins was previously with SunPower.

Rebecca Blathras is now strategy optimization manager at solar IPP Sonnedix. Blathras was previously with Clean Power, Inc.

Anissa Dehamna joined Flunce as product manager of services. Dehamna was previously with Guidehouse.

AMPLY Power, entered into a 20-year CMS agreement to help Anaheim Transportation Network become California's first all-electric bus fleet while managing its 46 electric buses serving Anaheim and surrounding communities.