Investors bet $27.5 million that Nanotech Energy’s graphene battery breakthrough is the real thing

Battery and graphene technology startup Nanotech Energy closed a $27.5 million funding round at a post-money valuation of $227.5 million, according to the company. The investors were not disclosed. The company has raised more than $30 million since its 2014 founding.
Jack Kavanaugh, CEO of the company, spoke with pv magazine. His startup claims to be “the world’s top supplier of graphene” and plans to release a non-flammable, environmentally friendly lithium battery that can charge “18 times faster than anything that is currently available on the market” — within the next year.
(This list of leading graphene suppliers does not include Nanotech Energy.)
Kavanaugh said, “We are confident that we have a one-of-a-kind, industry-changing product that will impact the technologies and bottom lines of multiple end-user markets.”
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Nanotech Energy is co-founded by Kavanaugh and UCLA scientists Richard Kaner and Maher El-Kady.
Although investors in this round were not disclosed, Kavanaugh, along with fellow-board members Mahi De Silva and Robert Snukal are part of Multiverse Investment Fund, a minority investor in the battery startup, according to Pitchbook.
Graphene!
Graphene can improve the surface area and electronic conductivity of the lithium-ion battery anode and cathode. According to the company, these nanostructured electrodes “enable a new generation of lithium-ion batteries with excellent power density, exceptionally high energy density and long cycling life.”
The startup uses a solution processing method that allows graphene to be coated on “any substrate” along with a laser process step that forms a graphene foam. The company had originally applied its graphene technology to making better supercapacitors but now focuses on its “super battery.”
Nanotech Energy is commercially shipping graphene inks and the CEO stresses that it is producing “real graphene,” not graphite. Science Mag points out that much of what is sold as graphene is often small pieces of bulk graphite — despite its $300 per gram price. Graphite is used as structural support in tennis racquets and bicycles — but it’s not the one-atom-thick sheet of monolayer graphene needed to make a better battery.
The CEO said that fabricating its own graphene allows the startup to be vertically integrated. He adds that the firm can produce kilos per day compared to the grams coming from other vendors.
Specs and claims
The CEO said that the company’s technology is being applied to various lithium formulations, as well as a non-lithium, environmentally friendly, water-based electrolyte.
The company claims:
- It will produce a battery that can charge “18 times faster than anything that is currently available on the market” within a year.
- Its battery has low resistance — less than 5 mΩ in its Gen 5 product — allowing for faster charging and a higher cycle life.
- While a Panasonic battery can cycle 250 times before it degrades to 80% of its initial charge capacity, according to the CEO, its Gen 6 product will have a cycle life beyond 800 or perhaps 2,000 cycles.
- The firm is using the 18650 package, but can adapt its architecture to any battery size and shape.
The CEO did not provide figures on Nanotech Energy’s power density or energy density.
Market entry and business plan
Although Nanotech Energy’s $27.5 million is a decent pile of money, it’s about $1 billion short of the investment necessary for a large battery factory.
And that leaves the company to decide if it wants to be a battery builder, or at a fraction of the capital raise — an electrode supplier to battery builders.
Having lived through weekly battery breakthrough claims and after covering battery startups such as A123, Envia, Aquion, Imergy, and Alevo — this reporter is inclined to keep Thomas Edison’s words regarding battery entrepreneurs in mind.
Nevertheless, if Nanotech Energy can realize its claims of cycle life, charge time and energy densities — it will be a profound breakthrough.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
5 comments
One of the drawbacks of the current Lithium Batteries is their flamability and attatching one to a home makes fire fighting more difficult because of lithium flair-ups. In a tornado, one lithium battery could fly through the air, get damaged and start a fire in another home where it lands. Non flamabe, quick reponding and charging batteries would be great of home attatchment and for keeping the grid stable on partially cloudy days using the batteries as grid stableizers when the sun disapears for 10 minutes over an area as clouds pass overhead.
“”The startup uses a solution processing method that allows graphene to be coated on “any substrate” along with a laser process step that forms a graphene foam. The company had originally applied its graphene technology to making better supercapacitors but now focuses on its “super battery.””
It’s not super until it is released out into the marketplace and folks start using the product and very probably beat the hell out of it in remote situations with little or no maintenance.
“While a Panasonic battery can cycle 250 times before it degrades to 80% of its initial charge capacity, according to the CEO, its Gen 6 product will have a cycle life beyond 800 or perhaps 2,000 cycles.”
This is a tell of a product that is not fully vetted before making a claim of a “super battery”. Old school nickel-iron is relatively high resistance, has a round trip efficiency of around 60%, but when properly maintained, they can last for decades and even be refurbished with KOH renewal and rebuilt with changing out plates for a battery that has been proven by cycling in telephony centers for 80 years in some instances.
This could be just another vaporware, EEStor and no better than the available Firefly Energy Oasis carbon foam lead/acid battery that is on the market right now.
If they charge that fast they will have much lower energy than the Panasonic Cells. They sound like hybrid Lithium Ion ultracaps. Which have very low energy density. Way too low for most commercial applications. JSR Micro has already commercialized those. Also when you coat graphene slurries the graphene will start to lay/stack on top of itself and you will lose all the surface area. Lastly the mixing of materials like graphene at large scale is very hard as the viscosity will be very high. Battery companies use metric tons, not kilograms. They are much further away then 18 months from product, and there may not be a commercial fit compared to using either ultracaps or new silicon based Lithium high energy batteries.
“Battery companies use metric tons, not kilograms.”
I doubt they use metric tons of graphene since I don’t know of any using graphene. If we’re only talking single atom thick graphene, using what another worked out, we’re talking
1,316,802 m2 /kg. That should be good for several batteries since most of the mass is something else.
I have no idea what other problems might hit them, but not being enough graphene for use doesn’t seem to be the limiting feature.
“it gives you: 1 316 802.71 m2 / kg or 1317 m2/g of each side of a graphene layer”
The key to the future of Graphene isn’t just batteries; it’s other substrates (“we can coat any substrate”) of various materials that further utilize the unique? strengths of Graphene.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.