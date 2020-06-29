Job Moves: Prudencio at Amazon’s $2B fund, new DOE comms director, Nest founder founds Chewie Labs

Kelsey Knight was promoted to director of communications at the U.S. Department of Energy, according to Politico. She was previously deputy director of public affairs at DOE where she served under Secretary Rick Perry and now under Secretary Dan Brouillette.



Rodrigo J. Prudencio has joined Amazon’s $2 billion Climate Pledge Fund where he’ll invest in startups that help Amazon meet its Climate Pledge commitment. Most recently Prudencio was with Amazon’s Alexa Fund, and before that was a long-serving startup CEO and investor.

Matthew Rogers, founder of Google-acquired smart thermostat company Nest, is now cofounder of Chewie Labs along with Harry Tannenbaum. Rogers’ website reads: “Early days, we’re working on waste.”



Jay Jeter was promoted to senior engineer of renewable operations at Southern Power. Jeter is the asset manager for both the Tranquillity and Garland solar projects, as well as a few other solar projects owned by Southern Power in California.

Elizabeth Mayo is now VP of development at Brookfield Renewable. She was previously director of solar services at UL Renewables.

Alphabet’s “moonshot” effort, known as X, appointed Rachel Williams to head its equity, inclusion and diversity efforts.

Kevin Wetzel was promoted to director of business development at utility-scale project developer Pattern Energy Group.

sPower is hiring a storage engineer to join Anthony Archibal’s engineering team. Here’s the job description.