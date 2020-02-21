As EVs and utilities drive battery demand, Lilac Solutions raises $20 million in VC to improve lithium production

Oakland, California-based Lilac Solutions, a a lithium extraction and mining technology startup looking to change the way lithium is produced, just raised $20 million in series A funding led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, along with The Engine, Lowercarbon Capital, and The Grantham Foundation.

The Breakthrough Energy Coalition comprises Bill Gates and 27 other billionaires with a pledge to fund emerging technologies and startups that are either too early, too risky or too slow for traditional VCs. In January of last year Prime Impact Fund and Tribeca Early Stage Partners co-led a $2.5 million financing round in Lilac.

The surging electric vehicle and stationary battery market is driving the lithium industry into volatility as it confronts unprecedented demand growth.

Pricing for the battery essential lithium has tripled from $5,000 per ton to more than $15,000 per ton as industry players jockey for mining resources and capital. Lithium now accounts for about 10 percent of the cost of making a battery cell, according to David Snydacker, CEO of Lilac, in an earlier interview.

Lilac aims to be a mining tech company that works with lithium brine developers — building, designing and operating the ion exchange unit for lithium extraction. Snydacker said that there are dozens of lithium resource developers in the U.S., Argentina and Chile that know where to find the brine. “What they’re missing is the extraction piece,” he said.

Lilac’s ion exchange technology improves production of lithium from brine resources with lower costs and a lower environmental footprint. (Extracting lithium from brines has immense water requirements.)

Far removed from shiny EV showrooms lie the sources of lithium — either desert brine pools or deposits of the mineral spodumene. The highest-quality lithium brine pools are in Chile’s Atacama Desert, known to the photovoltaic industry as also having the world’s best solar resource. Today, most spodumene comes from Western Australia, followed by China.

Global battery-making capacity is set to double by 2021 to more than 278 gigawatt-hours per year, according to BloombergNEF. Global demand for lithium is expected to quadruple by 2025. EVs have surpassed consumer electronics as the biggest users of lithium-ion batteries, according to consulting firm Avicenne Energy.

The CEO of Lilac argues that the EV market has driven the battery industry to such scale and throughput that much of the manufacturing cost has already been squeezed out, and we’re starting to bump up against the cost of materials.