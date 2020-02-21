As EVs and utilities drive battery demand, Lilac Solutions raises $20 million in VC to improve lithium production

Oakland, California-based Lilac Solutions, a a lithium extraction and mining technology startup looking to change the way lithium is produced, just raised $20 million in series A funding led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, along with The Engine, Lowercarbon Capital, and The Grantham Foundation.
The Breakthrough Energy Coalition comprises Bill Gates and 27 other billionaires with a pledge to fund emerging technologies and startups that are either too early, too risky or too slow for traditional VCs. In January of last year Prime Impact Fund and Tribeca Early Stage Partners co-led a $2.5 million financing round in Lilac.
The surging electric vehicle and stationary battery market is driving the lithium industry into volatility as it confronts unprecedented demand growth.
Pricing for the battery essential lithium has tripled from $5,000 per ton to more than $15,000 per ton as industry players jockey for mining resources and capital. Lithium now accounts for about 10 percent of the cost of making a battery cell, according to David Snydacker, CEO of Lilac, in an earlier interview.
Global battery-making capacity is set to double by 2021 to more than 278 gigawatt-hours per year, according to BloombergNEF. Global demand for lithium is expected to quadruple by 2025. EVs have surpassed consumer electronics as the biggest users of lithium-ion batteries, according to consulting firm Avicenne Energy.
The CEO of Lilac argues that the EV market has driven the battery industry to such scale and throughput that much of the manufacturing cost has already been squeezed out, and we’re starting to bump up against the cost of materials.
It’s obvious that the battery industry is going to need a lot more lithium, sourced from either the mineral spodumene or from brine pools. There are plenty of lithium reserves, but it takes six to 10 years to set up a new mine, while a battery factory can be brought online in two years.
“Historically, lithium has been a small specialty chemical market that hasn’t received much attention or innovation,” said Snydacker in an earlier interview. But the lithium industry is changing quickly as suppliers struggle to keep pace with the steep growth in EVs.
Snydacker’s startup aims to halve the cost of the lithium material used in EV batteries — supplying battery-grade lithium hydroxide at a cost below $3,000 per ton.
According to Snydacker, conventional extraction of lithium from brine resources is based on evaporation ponds that are expensive to build, slow to startup, and difficult to manage. He adds that 99.9 percent of the brine consists of water and other low-grade salts (mostly sodium). Processing requires huge quantities of water and truckloads of chemicals to knock out the magnesium.
The U.S. hard rock lithium industry lost its dominance to Chilean brine resources in the 1990s. But higher pricing is ushering in the revival of mining operations in North Carolina, Utah, California and Arkansas. The U.S. mined just 2 percent of the world’s lithium in 2017, from a lone Nevada mine, according to mining.com.
“Costs may fall to as low as $80 per kilowatt-hour, but beyond that you’re looking at lithium and other raw materials,” said Snydacker.
