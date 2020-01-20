Morning Brief: Virginia fills third-party pilot, S.C. House calls for Santee Cooper to go clean

Virginia third-party solar pilot full: Established in 2013, the state of Virginia’s 50-MW pilot program for third party power purchase agreements has finally reached its 50-MW capacity cap. Under the pilot program, a person that owns or operates a solar-powered or wind-powered electricity generation facility with a capacity between 50 kW and 1 MW may sell the electricity generated by the project back to the owner of the land or building the project is located upon under a power purchase agreement. Source: Virginia State Corporation Commission

South Carolina House calls for Santee Cooper to go 100% clean: “Today, the bipartisan Co-Chairmen of theSouth Carolina Energy Caucus, Representatives Nathan Ballentine and Russell Ott, highlighted the unanimous passage of a House Resolution this week to transition Santee Cooper to 100% clean energy by 2050. The Representatives celebrated the passage of H.4868, a resolution that expresses the strong support of the House for a 100% clean energy future for Santee Cooper or its successor by 2050. It also calls for a fair and equitable transition to a clean energy future for energy workers and presses for more transparency and accountability in all energy decisions. Every Representative’s name was added to this Resolution in support of these worthy goals.” Source: SC Energy Caucus

BoxPower delivers microgrids to Puerto Rico: BoxPower, a California deployable renewable microgrid company that deployed it’s first solution in Puerto Rico has donated two more microgrids to the island, following the earthquakes that have marred the region. The donated microgrid is located at a school resilience center. “Closer to the earthquake epicenter, BoxPower has partnered with Direct Relief to deliver one of their MiniBox trailers, a scaled down, fully mobile version of their SolarContainers capable of being towed behind a standard car or truck. This unit will be used to provide power to a medical clinic impacted by the earthquake, to ensure that medications and vaccines can remain refrigerated and usable in the event of ongoing power outages.”

The specs and pricing on BoxPower’s different microgrid options are included below:

Source: BoxPower

Sullivan Power wins award for UC Irvine project: “The University of California at Irvine’s most recent student housing project, the Middle Earth Towers, includes a 50-kWac solar power installation by Irvine-based firm Sullivan Solar Power. This project has received the 2019 Project Excellence Award from the Orange County chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association. The Middle Earth Towers are among the newest additions to the UC Irvine campus, working to fulfill their vision to create a sustainable campus… Recognition for this solar installation comes from the Orange County chapter of NECA, who announced Sullivan Solar Power’s UC Irvine project as the solar category winner in December of 2019. The award recognizes the outstanding work, professionalism and ingenuity of NECA member contractors.” Source: Sullivan Power