Nearly-free Powerwalls for The OC

For many in California, the thought of installing a rooftop solar system paired with battery storage moves closer and closer from a luxury to a necessity by the day. The driver behind this reality has been the Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) being instituted by Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) and Southern California Edison (SCE).

In recognition of the new cost that the shutoffs have created for customers to maintain any level of consistent power, SCE has partnered with Swell Energy to offer rebates of up to $5,200 each to 1,500 qualified homeowners in Orange County for the installation of a Tesla Powerwall 2 as part of SCE’s second Preferred Resources Pilot. The rebate, used in conjunction with the state-provided Self Generation Incentive Program (SGIP) credit and 30% Federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) will substantially reduce the investment cost to these lucky homeowners. That investment, by the way, usually comes in somewhere around the ballpark of $7,600. So the two rebates in conjunction are knocking off the majority of the system’s price, right off the bat.

And lucky indeed they are, as SCE has predicted that the current round of shutoffs will be affecting more than 22,500 custimers. Broken down by county, that means blackouts for 4,218 customers in Los Angeles County could be, along with 419 in Ventura, 891 in Riverside, 2,007 in Orange and 6,702 customers in San Bernardino counties. So the majority of Orange county, which has the second-highest median income of five counties listed, just behind Ventura, will see substantial rebates. As for the remaining 21,000, nothing as of yet.

What’s interesting is that the rebate program is not the only initiative to come out of this SCE-Swell Energy partnership. According to Swell, SCE has commissioned the company to build an interconnected fleet of 3,000 residential energy storage systems that will be able to provide up to 20MWh of reduced demand, on demand.

This is important not only in the scope of resilience it will provide during the outages, but as a major commitment to distributed storage by a utility. It will likely take time before any non-California utility sees the value provided by distributed generation + storage, but getting one to promote the resource as a way to reduce fire and outage risks in the first place is a huge step.

This move is an inspiring, albeit confusing step taken by SCE. $5,200 is a pretty big rebate, and it’s even more important that a utility is offering them and praising the efficacy of distributed storage on a large grid. And, while it would understandable be uneconomic to provide that level of rebate to the entirety of the 22,500 customer base subjected to blackouts, it is very strange that only orange County gets to cash in.